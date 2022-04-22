Advertise With Us
Brewton PD seeks driver of red corvette to charge him with criminal mischief

The Brewton Police Department is attempting to identify the driver of this red Corvette.
The Brewton Police Department is attempting to identify the driver of this red Corvette.(Brewton Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - The Brewton Police Department is attempting to identify the driver of red Corvette caught on camera, “so we can have a little meet and greet and also charge him with criminal mischief,” the department says in a social media post.

Police say the driver pictured in the accompanying image decided use one of the city’s parks as a place to practice spinning donuts, “causing damage which now has to be fixed by municipal employees.”

They say there were people trying to enjoy a walk in the park when the incident occurred.

Police said via Facebook that, “our parks have cameras and we will use those cameras to enforce the laws of our state and keep our citizens safe.”

The license plate was not discernable in the captured imagery, police said.

If you know the identity of the individual pictured, contact Brewton Police Department at 251-867-3212 or send a Facebook message.

