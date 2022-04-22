Dinosaur Adventure visits Mobile

Dinosaur Adventure comes to Mobile with a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun. For one weekend only, April 22-24, 2022, guests will have the rare opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience this prehistoric thrill. The adventure is expected to last 2-3 hours and tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per hour basis. To guarantee admission, purchase your tickets online.

Schedule:

Friday April 22 3-8 p.m.

Saturday April 23 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday April 24 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Address: 1035 Cody Rd N, Mobile, AL 36608

