Fine weekend in store

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nice, warm spring days are ahead! Expect pleasant conditions overnight into our Saturday morning. We will wake to a few clouds and mild temperatures around 60 in most spots. The afternoon will be warm, sunny and breezy with southeast winds around 15 to 20 mph and no worries about rain.

Sunday looks great as well. Morning temps will be in the low 60s. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. It will again be mostly sunny, breezy and rain-free.

The breezy conditions will make things rough on the water for boaters and in the surf for beach goers. So please be safe and respect your local beach flags.

Conditions look to stay quiet going into next week with only a few showers possible by Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

