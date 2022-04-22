Florida republicans vote to end Disney’s special district

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Disney World might not be the happiest place on earth at the moment.

Thursday, Florida lawmakers passed a bill to end the Orlando-based theme park’s self governing status. The bill passed in the house with a 70 to 38 vote.

Pensacola Republican Rep. Alex Andrade was in that majority.

Rep. Andrade said, “They could build roads without DOT supervision. They could build their own nuclear power plant if they wanted without state permission. They also had as a corporation, based on this this one special act, the ability to eminent domain land, outside of their special district, in counties in the state of Florida.”

The move comes after Disney’s CEO recently criticized Florida lawmakers for prohibiting schools from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3.

Rep. Andrade said, “The shift in kind of what they publicly said they stood for and how they publicly said they wanted to operate and how engaged they wanted to be now in telling the government wants to do kind of triggered and symbolized the need, really to go and adjust and say, you know, the state of Florida is independent, autonomous. We’re not going to continue to allow winners and losers in this marketplace. We’re not going to put corporations on a pedestal.”

If Gov. Ron Desantis signs the bill, it would end the 55 year old Reedy Creek improvement district, a special taxing district that allows the company to act with the same authority and responsibility as a county government.

One democratic senator said that would directly cost taxpayers in nearby counties more than a billion dollars.

Sen. Randolph Bracy (D) said, “Reedy Creek has a budget of over 350 Million. They have debt of almost a billion dollars. Orange County, Central Florida residents, would have to absorb all of that debt and it is something that we can not handle.”

If the governor signs it, the law would take effect in June of 2023.

