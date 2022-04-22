Friends and family gather to honor life of man killed in fiery wreck

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -It’s been an emotional night for family and friends of a young man killed in a car wreck Wednesday.

According to his friends, 24-year-old Layne Pierce was one of two people who died in a fiery crash on Old Pascagoula Road.

Layne’s friends tell FOX 10 News he was just a month away from turning 25 and still can’t grasp the fact that he’s gone.

As they gathered at the crash site Thursday evening they did want something positive to come out of this tragedy, and that’s to see change on what they call a dangerous roadway.

Described by his friends as the life of the party, a life gone too soon.

“Layne he was the life of the party. He had so much personality, he has enough for all of us,” Daniel Blocker said, a close friend to Pierce. “His personality is going to live on through all of us cause I know that’s what he wanted.”

Another close friend who attended, Regan Sprinkle, described Pierce in the same way.

“Layne was not just the life of the party he was the party, he really was,” Sprinkle said. “And it’s sad that it had to happen like this but he’s still here with us.”

Another close friend Michael Floyd says Pierce grew up on that road and traveled down it almost every day.

“It’s not the first wreck that’s happened in this family because of these curves and it’s just heartbreaking,” Floyd said. “We travel these roads every day. We can’t have them to where we can see properly? Where’s the safety at in that?”

Most of Pierce’s family were unable to attend because of how hard they’re struggling with his death.

His friends say they’ll continue to honor the memory of their great friend.

“Layne was one of the very best friends I’ve ever had in my entire life,” close friend Alyssa Keith said. “And some of his family couldn’t be here today and they really need to be kept in your prayers.”

“He was always a good person, always trying to make everybody happy, never done nothing to nobody,” close friend Kevin Goldman said. “Was always a easy going person and a great friend and brother to have.”

The family has started a go fund me to help with his funeral expenses.

We’re still waiting on the identity of the other victim. ALEA has not officially released the identities of either victim.

