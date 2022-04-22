Harlem Globetrotters surprise local 8-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Let’s just say Mason Smith can dribble a basketball —or two —like no other. In fact, it might even be an understatement to say the eight-year-old is a basketball enthusiast.

“He’s always had a love for sports since he was a baby and we were just in the backyard for mid-winter break and he started doing trick shots. He’s always done them in the house, but that was the first time we recorded it and it just took off,” explains Ashley Smith, Mason’s mother.

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon first sat down with Mason in March, when his trick shot videos went viral. The story of the pint-sized baller and his talents—caught the attention of the Harlem Globetrotters and they invited him to their game at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Mason got an even BIGGER surprise when the team took him to center court and handed him his very own Globetrotter jersey.

“We thought about getting him tickets to the game for his birthday, never dreamed that we would be here and he’d be interviewing one of the players, and all this special treatment and being with them...it’s just been wild,” said Smith.

The 8-year-old has aspirations to be a sports reporter, in addition to playing basketball. The Harlem Globetrotters allowed him to test his reporting skills with a one-on-one interview session with Russellville, Alabama’s Too Tall Winston.

Mason’s mom sent gratitude to the team for their hospitality, saying the experience is one the family won’t soon forget.

“I am taking lots of pictures so that years from now, I can say to him you know this was a really big deal.”

For more videos, check out Mason’s page/channel on YouTube: TrickShotsAre4Kidz

