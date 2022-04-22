Here is where the ‘Crossley Hill Boys’ drug cases stand

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In 2020, federal law enforcement officers rounded up 42 people named in a sweeping indictment alleging a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other drugs.

Federal prosecutors alleged at least four people died from drug overdoses and “numerous” others went to hospitals at the hands of the conspiracy, dubbed the “Crossley Hill Boys.”

Now, all 42 cases have been adjudicated, and many have been sentenced. Only one defendant went to trial – William Grant “Whip” Owens. A jury convicted him last month. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June and faces substantial prison time.

Prosecutors asked a judge in August to drop charges against three people who owned a motel – Paresh Patel, Jaikumar “Jay” Rameshbai Patel and Mitesh Desai.

Here is where the other cases stand. Three major players have received lengthy prison terms:

Martin Carlton Melton, sentenced on April 13 to 13 years and four months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Edwin Jerome Owens, sentenced on Feb. 10 to 22 years in prison conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Terry Lamont Owens, sentenced on June 24 to 11 years and three months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Annetta Gaynell Owens, sentenced on March 10 to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Many others have received lesser sentences:

Mortimer Adrian Cottrell, sentenced on Nov. 18 to three years and 10 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Khadarrin J. Crayton, sentenced on Oct. 12 to three years and five months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Chad Joshua Delevieleuse, sentenced on Oct. 7 to five years and three months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Donna J. Delevieleuse, sentenced on Oct. 7 to time served for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Julisa Natalia Dillard, sentenced on Dec. 9 to 10 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Tomocus Lawrence Jackson, sentenced on Oct. 7 to 2½ years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Richard Gaines Krause, sentenced on Nov. 3 to seven years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Brittany Victoria Lovejoy, sentenced on April 13 to two years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Harrison Lavelle Luker, sentenced on July 29 to three years and 10 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Austin Tyler Mamuscia, sentenced on Jan. 13 to 23 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Tyler Weston Martin, sentenced on Oct. 7 to five years and three months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

FitzAlbert Norman McGloshen, sentenced on April 13 to three years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Jonas W. Miller, sentenced on Oct. 13 to eight months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Ed Ray Patterson, sentenced on April 8 to two years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Mark Robert Rupprecht, sentenced on Aug. 26 to five years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Denton Taylor Stanley, sentenced on April 8 to five years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Autumn Jean Moorehead, sentenced on April 7 to probation for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

A number of others have admitted guilt and await sentencing:

Jessie Lee Andrews, pleaded guilty on Jan. 27, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Lisa Overby Brokaw, pleaded guilty on April 30 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Reginald Irvin Burgess, pleaded guilty on April 22, 2021, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Jimmy Earl Conner, pleaded guilty on Feb. 25, 2021, to conspiracy with intent to distribute heroin.

Melody Noel Cleburn, pleaded guilty on March 3, 2021, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Kiairus Jamer Diamond, pleaded guilty on July 22 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and use of a firearm to further a drug trafficking crime.

Sydney Elizabeth Dunn, pleaded guilty on March 11, 2021, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Marinda Olivia Loetta Heflin, pleaded guilty on March 4, 2021, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Cornell Lemont Houston, pleaded guilty on Oct. 26 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin mixed with fentanyl.

Avamae Gaynell Jackson, pleaded guilty on March 11, 2021, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Gabrielle Antoinette Mims, pleaded guilty on March 11, 2021, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Adam Joseph Owens, pleaded guilty on March 4, 2021, to use of a firearm in to further a drug trafficking crime.

Amber Lee Parker, pleaded guilty on March 4, 2021, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Wendy Gale Roberts, pleaded guilty on April 16, 2021, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Alex Scott, pleaded guilty Feb. 17 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Jessica Defloren Tubb, pleaded guilty on March 11 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

Lemont Stevens, pleaded guilty on March 11 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

