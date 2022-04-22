Love Your Community hosts Earth Day Event in Mobile

Love Your Community Earth Day Celebration is happening today at the Mobile Japanese Gardens from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. It will begin at 6 p.m. with food, games, crafts and organization tables. Litter clean-up supplies (grabbers, vests, gloves and bags) will be available onsite, and teams can register for the Love Your Community program.

www.loveyourcommunity.com

The organization will do the $500 LYC grant check presentation to Team Lynch, Wendy Lynch, City of Creola, and have remarks from Commissioner Hudson and Councilwoman Gregory at 7pm, followed by door prize drawings.

