Magic Moments Foundation gives Daphne HS student the trip of a lifetime

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a special day at Daphne High School for one lucky student Friday, April 22, 2022. Alabama-based, Magic Moments Foundation awarded the 15-year-old freshman a trip of a lifetime for him and his family.

The entire school was assembled in the gym, cheering and moving to the beat of the Trojan Marching Band when Malakhi Washington got the surprise of his life. Malakhi is known for his contagious smile but the one of his face as he was brought center stage was priceless.

“On behalf of Daphne High School and Magic Moments, Malakhi, you’re going to Disney World,” principal, John Comer exclaimed!

In front of the entire school, Daphne HS freshman, Malakhi Washington is surprised by a all-expense-paid trip to Disney World (Hal Scheurich)

In that moment lies the magic of it all. The joy on his face, surrounded by friends and family was something no one present will soon forget. Birmingham-based Magic Moment Foundation put all the pieces together, but it counts on people like you to make these moments possible.

“We have fundraisers down here and we rely one hundred percent on donations,” said Mobile Regional Director for MMF, Kimberly Etherton. “That’s where all of our funding comes from, to be able to provide these magic moments for these children.”

Malakhi has had a harder struggle than most. He suffers from hydrocephalus and cerebral palsy. He and his family slipped off to a private reception after the big reveal, his mother aglow to see her son so happy.

“That was epic to see him come in and get so excited the way he did just brings joy,” Malakhi’s mother, Tiffaney Baker said. “He’s a lovable kid and the only time you can tell he’s sick is when he’s not smiling so, just to come out in that gym and be in there to see the love and support from Daphne High School, the City of Daphne, the Baldwin County Board of Education. It was just amazing.”

Malakhi may be going to Disney but on Friday, a little Disney came to him by way of a new friend named, Donald (Duck). A trip of a lifetime may lie ahead, but it’s going to be hard to beat the excitement and joy of this day.

The family plans to make the trip to Disney sometime in October, which is close to Malakhi’s birthday and after the weather cools off a bit. Congratulations, Malakhi and say ‘Hello’ to Donald and Micky from all of us at Fox 10 News.

