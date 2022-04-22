MPD issues critical alert for missing dementia patient

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has issued a critical missing person alert for a 77-year-old man who they say has dementia and is easily confused.

MPD seeks the public’s help locating Theodore Adams, who walked away from a senior living community home on the 2200 block of Pesnell Court earlier today.

Adams was last seen wearing a tan Wintzell’s Oyster House hat, a black shirt, a black jacket, and black pants. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Theodore Adams is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

