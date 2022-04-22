Prichard family still looking for answers nearly a month after Wayne Holcombe’s death

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -48-year-old Wayne Holcombe was killed on March 25th on Newsome Street in Prichard. His family says they’ve been struggling ever since his death.

“Every day we’re crying trying to hold each other together,” said his niece Synethia Riley.

Holcombe’s family describes him as a humble spirit who was well-loved by those who knew him.

“He would give you the shirt off his back,” said Kimberly Mckinnis “He was just a Good day everyday person. Everyone loved him.”

Holcombe’s fiancée Kimberly Mckinnis says she had known Holcombe for five years and the two were scheduled to be married this August. She says she talked to her fiancé about an hour and a half before he was killed.

“He just said I’m coming baby. I’m going to call you and the last I heard there was just a lot of guys in the background so I figured he was out hanging out with his friend guys or whatever,” added Mckinnis.

Prichard Police say there is no clear motive in Holcombe’s death but they say it could be related to a dispute over money and gambling. Still, his family is struggling to understand why this happened.

“He was not a violent type of person,” Added Mckinnis. “He would walk away from violence.”

“It’s hard for us to go on with our daily lives knowing the killer is still out there,” said Riley.

And with more questions than answers, Prichard police and the family are asking anyone to come forward so they can get justice for Holcombe.

“it could be us today and them tomorrow they would want answers they would want someone to come forward,” said Riley.

“I’m just asking that anyone that saw anything or know anything and can help us bring this senseless murder to a close and get justice and bring closure to this family,” said Prichard Police Detective Horace Jackson.

So far Prichard Police say there aren’t any persons of interest in this case. If you know anything you’re urged to call Prichard Police at 251-452-2211.

