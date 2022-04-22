Signature Dishes with Taqueria Mexico

Chelsey is back at Taqueria Mexico to sample three of their delicious signature dishes: chorizo fundido, Fajitas Taqueria Mexico, and Chuletas Mexicana (Mexican pork chops).

Taqueria Mexico specializes in fresh, authentic Mexican cuisine and drinks. Don’t forget to try one of their many flavors of margaritas!

Visit Taqueria Mexico at 3733 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL.

Menu & Contact Info: taqueriamexicomobile.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.