Signature Dishes with Taqueria Mexico

By Allison Bradley
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Chelsey is back at Taqueria Mexico to sample three of their delicious signature dishes: chorizo fundido, Fajitas Taqueria Mexico, and Chuletas Mexicana (Mexican pork chops).

Taqueria Mexico specializes in fresh, authentic Mexican cuisine and drinks. Don’t forget to try one of their many flavors of margaritas!

Visit Taqueria Mexico at 3733 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL.

Menu & Contact Info: taqueriamexicomobile.com

