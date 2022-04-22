Van goes into swimming pool at Mobile hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A van plunged through a barrier and into the swimming pool at a hotel on the Interstate 65 Service Road in Mobile Friday.

This was at the Econo Lodge at 400 West Interstate 65 Service Road South. When a FOX10 News crew arrived in the scene at midday, the van was partially in the pool. A barrier, which had been made from metal fencing and concrete blocks, that had separated the pool area from the parking lot was smashed.

A bystander told FOX10 News the driver’s foot became stuck on the van’s accelerator, but she was not injured in the crash.

A van is partially in the pool at this Econo Lodge hotel after smashing through a barrier. (Guy Turnbow, FOX10 News)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.