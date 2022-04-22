Advertise With Us
Van goes into swimming pool at Mobile hotel

A van plunged through a barrier and into the swimming pool at a hotel on the Interstate 65...
A van plunged through a barrier and into the swimming pool at a hotel on the Interstate 65 Service Road in Mobile Friday, April 22, 2022.(Guy Turnbow, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A van plunged through a barrier and into the swimming pool at a hotel on the Interstate 65 Service Road in Mobile Friday.

This was at the Econo Lodge at 400 West Interstate 65 Service Road South. When a FOX10 News crew arrived in the scene at midday, the van was partially in the pool. A barrier, which had been made from metal fencing and concrete blocks, that had separated the pool area from the parking lot was smashed.

A bystander told FOX10 News the driver’s foot became stuck on the van’s accelerator, but she was not injured in the crash.

A van is partially in the pool at this Econo Lodge hotel after smashing through a barrier.
A van is partially in the pool at this Econo Lodge hotel after smashing through a barrier.(Guy Turnbow, FOX10 News)

---

