ADEM breaks ground on new field office in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management broke ground Friday on a new field office in Mobile.

The field office will be located on South Broad Street near Duval Street.

About 30 ADEM staff members currently work in two buildings and the new 15,000-square-foot facility will bring them under one roof. According to ADEM Director Lance LeFleur by joining forces in one location, employees will be able to better serve people in the area as well as protect the environment.

“This is an $11 million dollar facility. It will be our field office which is people who go out and test the water in Gulf and in the bay and people who go out and look at construction sites to make sure that everyone is protecting the environment as they do construction, LeFleur said. “Our job is to be protective of human health and the environment.”

The project is mostly funded by settlement money from the 2010 BP oil spill. The rest comes from funds approved this year by the Alabama Legislature.

