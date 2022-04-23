Lightning Point Project offers fishing community protection from storms, official says

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - Gov. Kay Ivey visited the Gulf Coast on Earth Day to help celebrating a new restoration project along the Bayou La Batre coastline.

Ivey cut the ribbon for the new Lightning Point Project. The project will have one mile of breakwaters, including two jetties, 42 acres of coastal marsh, a fishing platform and a community pavilion.

The project’s goal is to protect and restore Bayou La Batre’s coastal habitats that have been battered by hurricanes and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Ivey and organizations who care deeply about the bayou say the project will have a positive impact.

“By protecting and restoring our costal waterways, we are ensuring our future generations grow up surrounded by the same beauty, that we are blessed with today,” Ivey said.

Mitch Reid, director of The Nature Conservancy, the project will be a boon to the local fishing fleet.

“This point is the tip of the spear for the fishing fleet, for the oyster men and the shrimpers of this community. This project is going to help protect them from future storms,”

In 2019, the governor allocated $250,000 in GOMESA funds for the project.



