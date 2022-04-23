Kickoff to Mullet Toss weekend at the Flora-Bama

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The highly anticipated Flora-Bama mullet toss weekend kicked off Friday, and thousands tried their hand at chunking fish across the Florida-Alabama state line.

What makes the event even more significant is proceeds are donated to local charities. Contestants sign up by registering at the front booth, paying $15 which gets them a spot in line and a t-shirt.

“If you’ve never thrown a fish before, it’s definitely the way to go,” said Flora-Bama owner Cameron Brice.

Traffic was bumper to bumper with tens of thousands from across the country testing out their arm to see who can throw a mullet the farthest.

“It was my first time, and it was really fun, and it’s a good experience to have,” said one Daphne woman.

Contestants started by dunking their hands in murky brown water and digging around until finding a favorable mullet, and the technique of choice…ball it up.

“There’s a couple of different ways to throw it,” said Brice. “Grab it sideways and toss it that way. You can do it underhand, overhand. I like to ball it and bend it in half, then you hold it like a baseball, throw it overhand. That’s always worked for me.”

Then, lob the fish as far as you can.

“Chunking the fish, having a good time, drinking a few cold beers,” said a contestant.

With an audience of just a few thousand people, some throw up to 100 feet. Don’t forget, after swinging, contestants must go pick up that slimy, sandy mullet.

“The first time, I got yelled at for not going to pick it up, so I knew to go pick it up this time,” said another woman.

Winners in each division win a gift bag with goodies such as gift cards and a trophy.

Nearly everyone can agree this is a party not worth missing.

“It’s the world’s greatest beach party,” said Brice.

Leftover mullets are donated to local alligators at Alligator Alley in Summerdale.

The competition continues Saturday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

