Lookin great for the weekend!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Nice, warm spring days ahead! Pleasant conditions for our Saturday. After a nice start, the afternoon will be warm, sunny, and windy with SE winds around 15 to 20 mph. It will be dry with no worries about rain.

Sunday looks great as well. Morning temps will be in the low 60s. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. It will again be mostly sunny, breezy, and rain-free.

The breezy conditions will make things rough on the water for boaters and in the surf for beach goers. So please be safe and respect your local beach flags.

Conditions look to stay quiet going into next week with only a few showers possible by Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

---

