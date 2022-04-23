Mobile Earth Day event helps teach youth the importance of keeping the community clean

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Keeping our city beautiful. That’s the main message for this year’s Earth Day celebrations.

This year, the Love Your Community organization held a free event to raise awareness and to teach the next generation about the importance of taking care of their planet.

“If they learn now that litter is just not acceptable in our community and that there’s ways to step up in our community and to help, it’s something that they can always be part of, and that they can set a good example as they grow older,” said Evelyn DeAngelo with the Love Your Community organization.

TJ Rickey attended with his family Friday. Rickey is a biologist. He’s also a parent.

“It’s really important for me to instill in my kids that recycling and renewables are super important because we’re eventually going to run out of space for trash…There’s garbage on the side of the road and you don’t want your kid seeing that playing in that and thinking that’s the norm,” Rickey said.

And now as they move forward, the Love Your Community group needs more help to achieve its goal of keeping Mobile litter-free.

“We have over 60 teams, but we are in desperate need for more teams. We have all of the free supplies that teams need. Litter grabbers, vests, and garbage bags for them to get involved,” Rickey said.

And if you would like to help out, there’s a way to do that. You can visit their website page by clicking this link.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.