Mobile man wanted for arson, accused of setting apartment complex on fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is looking for Morris Douglas. The department said he set fire to the Berkshire Arms apartments in February.

Nobody was hurt but the blaze did kill somebody’s pet.

MFRD said the apartment units where the fire started were empty. Families in the two units next door were able to get out safely, but their cat died in the blaze.

Two of the apartments were a complete loss. The other two suffered major smoke damage.

Fortunately, dozens of firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to the rest of the complex.

If you know where Douglas is or you see him, call MFRD at (251) 208-7311.

