Mobile police make an arrest in St. Charles Avenue murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police officials have released a statement regarding the arrest made in connection with a shooting that happened late Friday night in Mobile.

The statement reads as follows:

“On Friday, April 22, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of St. Charles Avenue in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Joseph Peterson, 60, was arrested and charged with murder. No additional details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

If anyone has information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip. "

---

