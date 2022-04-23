Prichard housing project delayed as constant gunfire interrupts contractors

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A housing complex in Prichard is calling for a cease fire after reports of constant violence and daily shootings.

Contractors with Gulf Village Homes say they can’t get the job done, because they’re having to take cover and protect themselves.

FOX 10 News went out to the property to speak with the residents, but too many of them were afraid to speak on camera.

One woman who wants to remain anonymous says she hears gunfire day in and day out.

“At nighttime they be out here shooting from the front to the back,” the woman said.

According to a press release, this year Prichard Police have responded to 230 calls at Gulf Village Homes.

More than 20 of those calls involving shots fired.

In part the statement reads,

Good Afternoon, The Mobile Housing Authority calls on Gulf Village residents and visitors to cease fire. So far this year, Prichard Police has responded to 230 calls at Gulf Village Homes. MHA is extremely concerned by the high number of 911 calls and almost daily shootings at the property. Residents, employees and innocent bystanders are at risk.

“It don’t be the people that stay over here that be shooting, it be different people,” the woman said.

The one woman who spoke up says she’s scared for her children.

“My daughter love coming outside, love coming on the porch, come and play but I don’t let her outside cause they be shooting,” the woman said.

Last month, the Mobile Housing Authority released its $1.8 million plan for Gulf Village Homes.

But these last few weeks contractors can’t get the job done, as the project remains incomplete.

In hopes to tackle the violence the housing authority has increased its security budget.

They’ve also requested more patrols from Prichard Police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

