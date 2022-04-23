Prichard PD identifies pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a traffic accident Thursday night on St. Stephens Road.

Police said 42-year-old Richard J. Anderson was fatally struck by a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. on near Piggle Wiggly on St. Stephens Road.

No additional information was released about the accident.

