Section of Broad Street to close for several months

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning Monday, April 25, Broad Street close for several months from Government Street to the roundabout at the intersection of Canal Street so crews can begin replacing underground utilities and adding new curbs, ramps and drainage features to the area.

This section of Broad Street will close at around 6 a.m. Monday and will remain closed for several months as the work in this area continues.

During the closure, Washington Avenue will be used as a detour from Government Street to Canal Street. There will be multiple signs marking the detour while the road is closed, officials said.

The latest Revitalizing Broad Street construction project information is available online at https://www.cityofmobile.org/reconnectingmobile/home/.

