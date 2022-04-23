Teen hit by vehicle in Foley Friday airlifted to Mobile hospital

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to USA Hospital in Mobile Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Foley.

According to the Foley Police Department, the girl was hit around 7:24 a.m. while crossing West Laurel Avenue at Oak Street.

The injuries did not appear to be life threatening, authorities said.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Foley PD’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigation the crash.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.