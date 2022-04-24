Community event let RV Taylor community residents connect with leaders, organizations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Members of the RV Taylor community were able to connect with area leaders and nonprofit organizations during Saturday’s community day put on by Stand-Up Mobile.

The event, held near Duval and Arlington streets, offered those who attended opportunities to register to vote, get crucial information on employment, senior services and job training.

“Just being able to be out and about in the community and engage with them, inform them on things they’re not tracking. Everybody isn’t excited about the political process, but it affects us in everything that we do,” said Shalela Dowdy with Stand-Up Mobile.

Counseling and crisis services were also available to attendees.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.