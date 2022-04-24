Family celebrates what would have been Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s 6th birthday

The family of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney keeping her memory alive by celebrating her birthday and remembering the good times. (WBRC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WALA) - Kidnapped Birmingham toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney would have celebrated her 6th birthday Friday.

She was snatched from a birthday party in a Birmingham housing community back in October 2019. She was later found dead in a dumpster.

Friday, her family honored her short life, celebrating what would have been her 6th birthday.

“She was just a light,” said April Thomas, mother. “She had a smile that could light up a room, very spunky attitude. She loved Peppa Pig.”

Family and friends gathered at Railroad Park in Birmingham, wearing Cupcake’s favorite color pink, releasing balloons, and remembering their special little girl.

“We can’t celebrate the dark,” said Thomas. “We are going to always celebrate the beautiful light of her. She must live through us. She might not be here physically, but she will always live through me and mines. We’re going to celebrate her every year.”

Through shaky breath, her mother has a message for parents so they will hopefully never walk in her shoes.

“Be aware of what’s always around your door and teach kids not to accept candy, nothing from anybody,” she said. “It could have easily been anybody, and my baby, she was taken right out my cousin’s yard. That’s something I will never forget.”

The suspects Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown were charged by the state back in 2020 for capital murder of a child under 14 and capital murder of a child during kidnapping, along with additional federal charges.

In March, federal prosecutors filed notice they will not seek the death penalty.

