Food giveaway honors mother, son killed in wreck

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A mother and child who were tragically killed last April in a car crash were remembered Saturday in Prichard.

Friends and family held a grocery giveaway for Ariel and baby Noah Jasper at St. Stephens Road and Thomas Street.

Alexis Smiley, Ariel’s best friend and the child’s godmother, said the reason behind the event was to spread Ariel’s vision of giving back to the community.

“Ariel loved to give back to the community,” Smiley said. “So, we wanted to bring that to fruition for her, and just give back to the community, smiles on people’s faces. People do give back and we just wanted to do something in honor of her and Noah.”

If you would like to help the family, you can go to 8gemz.org or contact Tiffany Necole or Alexis Smiley through Facebook messenger.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.