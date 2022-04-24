Jazz Studio holds Jazz Brunch in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Jazz Studio holding a Jazz Brunch at Heron Lakes Country Club Sunday. They are a music education program that aims to bring up the next generation of performers and it is something students love.

“Music is always going to be a big part of our lives because of the Jazz Studio to us it’s like drink water, eat food, breath air and play music,” said Aaron Covin.

“It is one of the most valuable things I’ve done throughout high school and the growth from it, just the exposure,” said Holden Daugherty. “Like I’m performing all the time when all my other classmates are just normal school band and everything, I’m learning a lot.”

Sunday’s event was meant to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month.

People who came out were treated to performances from the students, Mobile’s legendary Excelsior Band, and a Jazz Tribute Ensemble.

The Jazz Studio says they are always looking for new students and support to continue with their mission.

“It’s an American artform that I really love and I want our children to be exposed to that so it will be a continuous art form,” Hosea London, Jazz Studio Music Director.

For more information on the Jazz Studio, click here: https://www.facebook.com/thejazzstudiomobile

