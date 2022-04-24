Advertise With Us
Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast honors officers in Baldwin County

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LILLIAN, Ala. (WALA) - Members of law enforcement were treated to breakfast Saturday morning at the Lillian Community Center in Baldwin County.

The event hosted by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay Foundation was a way to recognize all officers in Baldwin County and honor officers killed in the line of duty.

“It’s a great turnout here to show our support and appreciation to law enforcement officers here in Baldwin County,” said Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters.

After the breakfast, several officers were honored with awards. Children and grandchildren of law enforcement were also awarded scholarships.

