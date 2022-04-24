Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast honors officers in Baldwin County

LILLIAN, Ala. (WALA) - Members of law enforcement were treated to breakfast Saturday morning at the Lillian Community Center in Baldwin County.

The event hosted by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay Foundation was a way to recognize all officers in Baldwin County and honor officers killed in the line of duty.

“It’s a great turnout here to show our support and appreciation to law enforcement officers here in Baldwin County,” said Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters.

After the breakfast, several officers were honored with awards. Children and grandchildren of law enforcement were also awarded scholarships.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.