Looking great for Sunday!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Sunday will be another nice one on the Gulf Coast! We will warm quickly with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. It will again be breezy, and rain-free.

The breezy conditions will make things rough on the water for boaters and in the surf for beach goers. So please be safe and respect your local beach flags.

Monday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.

A weak cool front will move through on Tuesday. A few scattered showers will be possible, but there won’t be anything severe.

After that front passes, it will be less humid and slightly cooler, especially in the mornings, for the remainder of the work week.

Have a great Sunday!

---

