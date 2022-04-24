Mobile Bay Anime Fest returns after two-year absence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mobile Bay Anime Fest is officially back. The event returned after a two-year absence Saturday afternoon at the Daphne Civic Center.

With tons of vendors and activities inside and food outside, there was plenty to do.

“We sold out the show before we opened. We had a line waiting just to hope to get in. And we eventually were able to get all of those guys in,” Greg Hanks said.

Hannah Elmore attended this year with friends. They say it’s great to be back together.

“It feels like coming home to a convention that we haven’t been in for a while. Just coming back and seeing everybody and having the con experience like a family again, it’s been absolutely wonderful,” Elmore said.

And as a welcoming community, they hope that people who are on the fence about attending future conventions give it a try.

“Definitely try it at least once. You don’t have to do costumes. You might want to work your way into that. They’re tutorials online. It’s just a wonderful experience. Especially with kids. They get so excited seeing all of the costumes. It’s great,” Elmore said.

The event started at 10 a.m. with a line outside of the door. There was even a costume contest. Promoters said it was a complete success.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.