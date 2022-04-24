Mobile Police Investigating Double Homicide at Azalea Pointe Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday, April 23, 2022, at approximately 8:01 p.m., officers responded to shots fired at 651 Azalea Road, Azalea Pointe Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the male victims, a 17-year-old, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The 21-year-old male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Mobile Fire Rescue. The name of the victims will be released upon notification of the next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional details were provided. The Mobile Police as that If anyone has information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

