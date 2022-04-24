Single-vehicle semi truck crash claims the life of Millry man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. Sunday, April 24, has claimed the life of a Millry man.

The crash occurred when the 1997 International 9000 driven by Oscar Franklin Gardner Jr., 42, left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. Gardner, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Nathan Jordan Road, approximately 14 miles northwest of Chatom, in Washington County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.



