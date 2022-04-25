Car crashes into Tillman’s Corner motel room

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people narrowly avoided serious injuries when a car crashed into their motel room on Monday.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at the Extend-a-Suites in Tillman’s Corner.

The two people told FOX10 News they were resting inside when a red sedan slammed through the wall. It sent the air conditioning unit through the air and onto the bed.

They weren’t hurt, but the man behind the wheel of the car was taken to the hospital. Details about his condition are not currently available.

