Coast Guard suspends search for the 3 missing children in Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Coast Guard suspended the search for the 3 missing children in the Mississippi River near Crescent City Bridge.

Missing is a 15-year-old male, 14-year-old female, and 8-year-old female last seen entering the water Saturday evening near the Crescent City Connection Bridge.

“The decision to suspend any search and rescue case is never easy but considering the extensive search efforts of our Coast Guard men and women, in conjunction with other response agencies, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend our active search for the three children,” said Capt. Kelly Denning, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commander. “Our prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”

Rescue crews searched more than 93 miles along the Mississippi River with a combined 55 total hours.

RELATED STORIES

‘We are hurt’: Family of the 3 missing children hoping for good news as search continues

3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.