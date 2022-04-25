Dense fog advisory to start Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There could be some patchy fog out there so be careful as you head out the door this morning. We won’t see visibilities improving area wide until midmorning. The air is pretty muggy out there. Many spots are in the upper 60s as of 5 a.m.. We’ll warm up to the mid 80s later today with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll get a few showers to return tomorrow as a front pushes through, but there won’t be any severe weather threats which is good news! As for rain coverage, it won’t be overwhelming so running the sprinklers may be needed before this week is over. Tuesday rain coverage is 40%. The rest of the week will be dry and cooler with less humid air. Morning temps will drop down to the mid to low 50s and the highs will be around 80 the 2nd half of the week.

