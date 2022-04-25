Gunfire becoming way of life at Gulf Village Homes; police working to stop the shootings

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - For 15 years, Fernando Gamble has called Gulf Village in Prichard home, but in recent months he says gunfire has become a constant sound.

“Sometimes I take my trash out, boom boom boom boom and I have to go back in the house,” Gamble said.

It has become a way of life. The Mobile Housing Authority which operates Gulf Village says Prichard Police have responded to 230 calls so far this year, 28 of them for shots fired and at least one murder.

“A lot of kids be around here and kids be running in the house some people just don’t care,” Gamble said.

The housing authority is asking for a ceasefire as they work to stop the violence.

To help with that the agency says it is spending more money on security, increasing the budget about a third in the last few months.

“We can’t afford to spend our way out of this,” said Mobile Housing Authority CEO Michael Pierce.

Pierce says Prichard Police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have stepped up patrols.

This month, contractors working at the property have had to take cover as shots rang out while they were trying to work on upgrades.

“It’s disconcerting for the staff as well as our contractors, but certainly for our residents who live here and whose children who aren’t able to go out and play and there’s not this sense of safety in the place that you call home,” Pierce said.

Gamble believes the people causing trouble do not actually live in Gulf Village and he hopes the extra security will help curb the growing problem.

“Just stop all of the violence going around here keep our neighborhood safe for everybody for the children also,” he said.

The Mobile Housing Authority says the increase in shootings is concerning and they hope to be able to stop it going forward.

In March, MHA released its $1.8 million two-phase gulf village homes infrastructure plan. The Gulf Village Homes Infrastructure Plan is supported by funds awarded by the Mobile County Commission.

---

