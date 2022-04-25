It’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and this year’s theme is “Rights, access and equity for all victims.”

It’s a time set aside for Americans to raise awareness of victims rights and services by volunteering to serve victims in their time of need and to help them get justice.

In Mobile, a vigil is happening on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park to honor victims.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich says there are local resources available for victims, and many of those resources will be available at Thursday’s vigil.

In commemoration of the week, the Mobile Police Department Victim Services Unit hosts its second annual Victims of Crime Awareness Walk. The department’s victim advocates hold the walk for victims of violent crime and for those who stand with the victims.

“It’s vital for crime victims to remain connected to law enforcement throughout the criminal justice process,” said Stacey Dallas Woodard, MPD victim advocate coordinator. “As a law enforcement-based victim services unit, we can make sure victims immediately receive trauma-informed care, safety planning, criminal justice support and other critical services.”

The Victims of Crime Awareness Walk takes place Friday at 11 a.m. Participants will gather in the back of police headquarters, at 2460 Government Blvd., at 10:30 a.m. and walk to Public Safety Memorial Park, at 2301 Airport Blvd.

The City of Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste and Chief of Police Paul Prine will speak at the event, along with a victim of crime, Nija Hill, whose 16-year-old son was taken by gun violence.

A national crime victims’ community fair is also happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tricentennial Park in Mobile. There will be face painting, Dunk-a-Cop, corn hole, music and water fun.

The U.S. Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances.

