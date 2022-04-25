Mobile Fire-Rescue looking for more recruits for the next fire academy session

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Right now, 33 recruits are making their way through the five-month fire academy.

“They’re getting their tails handed to them physically and academically,” said Public Safety Recruiting Director Tony McCarron.

The fire academy is broken up into two parts. Ten to eleven weeks of medical school and Ten to eleven weeks learning the ropes at fire school.

“Anything from confined space, ladder operations, rescue operations, we even teach them how to go in and rescue our own,” added McCarron.

With the demand for firefighters and fire medics increasing, Mobile is hoping to get up to 40 quality candidates for the next recruiting class.

“Extremely athletic, extremely intelligent, with a servant’s heart and someone who wants to be an ambassador for the city and have some upward mobility,” said McCarron.

Currently, the starting pay for firefighters is $43,767. For fire medics, it’s $42,728 with a $5,000 ambulance riding incentive. The pay increases for both jobs for those with a degree plus some options with time off.

“You’re working ten days a month and off twenty days a month which is one of the huge benefits we have with Mobile-Fire Rescue because you have an opportunity with those twenty days off to go back to school. To further your degree which gives you more money,” said McCarron.

McCarron says he expects the starting pay to increase again this fall around the time the next academy starts and he’s already working to fill those slots with anyone who’s up for the challenge.

“It doesn’t matter what background you come from,” said McCarron. “Rich, poor it doesn’t matter. If you’re willing to put in the time and the effort. This career field is for you.”

The next fire academy is expected to start in September. If you’re interested you can call or text Tony McCarron at 251-554-2298 to start the process.

