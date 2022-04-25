Mobile PD releases name of St. Charles Avenue homicide victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department this morning released the name of the victim in last week’s St. Charles Avenue homicide.

Davie Lee Phillips, 58, died in the shooting, the MPD said this morning.

On Friday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of St. Charles Avenue in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located Phillips suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Joseph Peterson, 60, was arrested and charged with murder.

Joseph Peterson (Mobile County Metro Jail)

