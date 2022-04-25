Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mobile PD releases name of St. Charles Avenue homicide victim

(WCAX)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department this morning released the name of the victim in last week’s St. Charles Avenue homicide.

Davie Lee Phillips, 58, died in the shooting, the MPD said this morning.

On Friday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of St. Charles Avenue in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located Phillips suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Joseph Peterson, 60, was arrested and charged with murder.

Joseph Peterson
Joseph Peterson(Mobile County Metro Jail)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week 2022
It’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
Trenton Thornton
Multiple murder trials getting started in Mobile County
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
Coast Guard suspends search for the 3 missing children in Mississippi River
Single-vehicle semi truck crash claims the life of Millry man
Single-vehicle semi truck crash claims the life of Millry man