Multiple murder trials getting started in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a busy week for Mobile County prosecutors, with at least three murder trials set to get underway at Government Plaza.

Cases are expected to get underway tomorrow.

First, there’s Trenton Thornton, a Mobile man accused of shooting and killing Patrick Edwards after a hit-and-run crash.

Police say Thornton hit Edwards’ car and left the scene back in 2020. Investigators say Edwards followed Thornton a few miles to Gulf Field Drive, where he approached the car.

They say Thornton allegedly fired multiple shots through a closed car window killing Edwards.

Thornton’s defense team was in court last week trying to get the murder charge against him dropped, claiming self-defense.

Also this week, TeAndre Kimbrough’s murder trial is set to get underway Tuesday. He’s accused of killing 18-year-old Jeffery Ford in 2016 outside the Thomas Sullivan Community Center.

Police say Ford and Kimbrough had an ongoing dispute and decided to meet at the community center to settle it.

---

