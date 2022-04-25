Pet of the Week: Duval

Advertise With Us
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The following information was provided by City of Mobile Animal Services:

Meet Duval. Duval is about 1.5 years old and such a handsome boy! Duval will make a great companion for someone who wants to take walks or toss his ball for him. He loves to run and play! Duval is also a smart cookie and already knows how to sit and shake. You’ll definitely want to take advantage of his motivation to learn new tricks for treats! You’ll want to meet this good boy asap!

Want to adopt? Animal Services is open for walk-in adoptions from 12-4pm weekdays and by appointment. Email AnimalShelter@cityofmobile.org. Follow us on Facebook for special adoption event information!

