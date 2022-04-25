Recipe: Vidalia Sausage Stuffed Bell Peppers

Recipe courtesy Rouses Markets/ Chef Nino

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Rouses Vidalia Onion Sausage (found in the fresh meat case)

1 medium egg, beaten

½ cup Rouses Italian bread crumbs

4 large bell peppers, tops and seeds removed, cut in half

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Combine sausage, egg and bread crumbs in a mixing bowl. Mix completely to combine. Stuff bell pepper halves with sausage-stuffing mixture.

3. Place stuffed peppers on greased cookie sheet and bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF.

4. Option: You can stuff 4 large portabella mushrooms (instead of the bell peppers) with the sausage/stuffing mixture, and bake as described above.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.