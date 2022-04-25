Summer Camps with Gulf Coast Rangers Football Club

The following information was found online:

Come check out our Rangers Summer Camps

If you have a child born between 2017 and 2010 come join us for our summer camps, nominated for the best sports camps on the Eastern Shore. For all camps, your player will need to bring plenty to drink, a soccer ball, and snacks. Camp will run from 9-1pm.

May 31st - June 4th - REGISTER HERE

June 6th - June 10th - REGISTER HERE

June 13th - June 17th - REGISTER HERE

June 20th - June 24th - REGISTER HERE

June 27th - July 1st - REGISTER HERE

If you have any questions please reach out to us at lauracwilber@gmail.com.

The men’s and women’s 2022 is also coming up if you would like to support their teams. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.