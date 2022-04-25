Sunny Sunday for the 7th Annual Mud Bottom Revival Music Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Calling all music lovers, hundreds on Sunday went out to Bender Point for the 7th Annual Mud Bottom Revival Music Festival benefitting keeping Dog River clean and clear.

“How could you not come? Look at it,” said Sally Wilson, attendee.

Whether attendees came on foot or by boat, all agreed Sunday evening was unbeatable.

“This event each year is a wonderful fundraiser for them, and everyone is having a wonderful time,” said Frank Vogtner, volunteer.

A fundraiser supporting Dog River Clearwater Revival, a non-profit dedicated for nearly 30 years to improving the quality of Dog River watershed.

Proceeds go toward wetland preservation and community clean up. According to event organizers, in 2021 alone, volunteers picked up 27,000 pounds of litter from the river, so these events are crucial to keeping Mobile’s water clean.

“It’s just great getting everybody together in one place that cares about Dog River,” said Morgan Counts, executive director of Dog River Clearwater Revival.

Counts also said last year the event raised $30,000, and this year, they hope to exceed that.

