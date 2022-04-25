Two plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud state unemployment agencies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Nigerian native living in Mexico and a South Carolina woman pleaded guilty Monday to participating in a scheme to defraud unemployment offices in several states, using a computer server in Brewton.

Kamoru Temitope Adebayo was born and raised in Nigeria but became a Mexican citizen in 2015 and opened a cyber café there. During a trip to his country of birth in 2017, after a burglary at his internet café caused a financial hardship, he agreed to work for people in Nigeria to commit fraud.

Adebayo appears never to have set foot in Alabama. But according to his written plea agreement, he used computers at his business in 2020 to access the Brewton server to file fraudulent unemployment claims throughout the country. Most of that money ended up in ban accounts or loaded onto debit cards. Co-defendant Evelyn Green, who also pleaded guilty on Monday, admitted that followed instructions from co-conspirators about how much money to withdraw from those accounts or debit cards and where to send the money.

Some of the money went to co-defendant Temitope Majekodunmi, who then sent it to Mexico and Africa, according to Green’s plea agreement. On other occasions, according to the plea document, she bought items and sent them to Mexico and Africa.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose set sentencing for both defendants for Aug. 19. They face a maximum of 20 years in prison, but the actual punishment likely will be much less under advisory guidelines.

