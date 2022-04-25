Advertise With Us
Woman attempts to dine and dash, hits restaurant employee with car, Mobile police say

Sharda Winston
Sharda Winston(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman tried to skip out on paying her bill at a Mobile restaurant, and hit an employee with her car as she tried to get away, police said.

It happened Sunday afternoon at Bamboo Steakhouse on Cody Road.

According to investigators, Sharda Winston left the restaurant after paying only half of her bill. An employee followed Winston into the parking lot where Winston hit him with her car before fleeing the scene, officers said.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police caught up with Winston and she was arrested on a first-degree robbery charge.

