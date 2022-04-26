Accordia Health to host women’s health events

The following information was provided by event organizers:

Attention all ladies! Accordia Health in Bayou La Batre is excited to host two talks in South Mobile County that are all about women. The events are FREE and are open to women of all ages -- from those thinking about starting a family one day, to post-menopausal ladies concerned about hormone replacement.

Participants can listen to Accordia’s seasoned provider Kathy Hintz, PA-C, share important information about women’s health topics, followed by an open Q&A session where you can ask those questions that you have been hesitating to ask.

To accommodate busy schedules, Accordia Health has scheduled two convenient times and locations for the Women’s Health Talks. While the cost is free, seating is limited. Call (251) 824-8311 to reserve a spot or make your reservation online here: https://forms.gle/SWwEw5UPaH81jF7r6

Women’s Health Talk LUNCHEON Wednesday, May 4 Noon-1:30 pm (doors open at 11:30 am) The Richard C. Shelby Atrium and Auditorium Dauphin Island Sea Lab 102 Bienville Blvd. Dauphin Island, Ala.

Women’s Health Talk DINNER Wednesday, May 18 6:00-7:30 pm (doors open at 5:30 pm) Catalina Restaurant Banquet Room 14060 South Wintzell Ave. Bayou La Batre, Ala.

Each attendee will receive food and beverage, a swag bag filled with goodies and educational materials, as well as a chance to win a door prize!

Accordia Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center focused on the whole person, providing primary care and specializing in psychiatric treatment. Accordia Health provides quality‑driven, patient‑centered care in a convenient, cost-effective, and accessible manner while maintaining the highest safety standards. We provide whole-person care to people in Mobile and Coosa counties regardless of their ability to pay.

Funding for the Women’s Health Talks is provided through the ADPH Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program. Women with no insurance or who are underinsured and meet age and eligibility requirements may qualify for free breast and cervical cancer screenings and, in some cases, follow-up for abnormal results. Accordia Health provides services regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. Discounts are offered on services based on a Sliding Fee Discount Program on your household size and income.

