Baldwin County cold case solved after 22 years

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Twenty-two years ago, a man’s body was pulled from Styx River in Seminole. Investigators weren’t able to identify him until now. Thanks to technology and the persistence of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and a family member, one of the county’s oldest cold cases in now closed.

“I’m going to tell you. I have never, not one time stopped loving my dad,” Amanda Galleher said Monday, April 25, 2022 from her home in Tennessee. “Father’s Day…his picture’s all on my Facebook. Uhm, you know, I still talk about him to this day.”

Galleher was 16 years old when her father disappeared. New information confirms his name is Daniel Muniz, Jr. from Texas. Galleher searched for her father through available avenues back in 2000, but to no avail. It was March, 22 years ago when the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office pulled the body of an unidentified man from the waters of Styx River. Investigators here weren’t able to identify him at the time.

Body found in Styx River 22 years ago now identified as Daniel Muniz, Jr. after daughter discovered postings by the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office on missing persons database (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

“It was certainly challenging, and we did go through all of those databases, but we never got any matches from anything like that,” said Captain Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remained dormant for 19 years. Meanwhile, Galleher never stopped looking. Cadenhead is now over Criminal Investigations for the Sheriff’s Office but remembers being on the scene 22 years ago when the body was found, and it was the first cold case he reopened.

“The number of websites available for missing persons and stuff and also the fact that this person had very distinct tattoos, so the decision was made to put it back out there and hopefully, somebody will notice these tattoos and that’s what happened,” Cadenhead explained.

“I was going through every one of the cases that there was, and I had seen the first tattoo pop up of the Indian head and that was of my father’s ex-wife that they had put on there,” Galleher recalled.

That was in June of 2021 and there was no doubt in her mind it was him, but it still took nearly a year for DNA testing to confirm Galleher’s suspicions. The results came back April 21, 2022. The autopsy performed in 2000 ruled the cause of death probable drowning. How Muniz, who was living in Robertsdale at the time ended up in Styx River is still a mystery.

Galleher says there is now closure for many family members and she’s grateful for all the Baldwin County has done.

“The graveyard is peaceful. It’s very pretty. It’s week kept. They even got a tombstone,” Galleher said. “There’s a lot of people in the world who have family and don’t even have a tombstone, so I feel like the county he’s in did him justice.”

Daniel Muniz was buried at the Foley Cemetery in 2000. His daughter is very grateful to the county and is already planning to have a proper headstone made for him. She told Fox 10 News she is planning a trip here from Tennessee to visit his gravesite.

