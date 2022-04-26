Caught on camera: generator stolen from food truck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are looking for an alleged thief after a big-ticket item was stolen from a food truck in broad daylight. The crime was caught on camera.

The suspect was seen leisurely wheeling off on a sunny afternoon with Big Al’s Sauce Company’s generator from the back of their food truck. Dozens of cars whizzed by on Moffett Road as he walked away with the loot.

“He was seen, but I can’t believe nobody stopped him,” said Jim Fox, sales manager.

On surveillance, he is shown pausing, taking a breather, then continuing off.

“I can’t believe they did this in the middle of the day, broad daylight with traffic going up and down the road,” said James Devad-Ming, employee. “It’s quite brave for people to do stuff like that.”

Big Al’s put out a $500 reward on Facebook for the whereabouts of the generator. The owner said with no way to power the truck, it sits still, or they must dig deep into their pockets to purchase a new one, which could cost $1300.

They have a message for the suspect: come clean, and there will be no hard feelings.

“We want the generator back as fast as possible,” said Fox. “If he’ll bring it back, we’ll be willing to let bygones be bygones, we’ll even feed him.”

According to the owner, Mobile police have identified the suspect and a warrant will be signed for his arrest.

